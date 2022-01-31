Kraig E. Moore, age 54, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Services are all to be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Derby on Friday, Feb. 4. A rosary will be said 10:30 a.m. followed by a Holy Mass at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at noon in the Knight’s Hall.
Kraig left a gift more valuable than money – it’s called a legacy – by passing on the gift of traditions, values, beliefs, and experiences. Kraig’s life was loving, laughing, and helping others in his career as a mental health professional.
Kraig is survived by his children, Chandler, Connor, and Christian, all of Wichita, Kan.; his mother Wanda of Derby, Kan., (his dad Melvin preceded him in death July 18, 2021); brothers Kenneth and wife Tammy of Wellington, Kan., Kevin and wife Janet of Wichita, Kirk of Wichita; and his best friend Jen Sullivan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Victory In The Valley.
