DERBY – Kevin Mark Coons, 63, passed on Jan. 27, 2022. Trisagion and funeral services at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7, at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Interment 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Derby.
