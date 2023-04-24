Kevin Abe Slay, 63, joined Jesus Christ in his final resting place on Monday, April 17, 2023. In lieu of services, a celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Church of Christ, 201 W 1st St. Douglass, Kan., 67039. The celebration of life will be a casual reception, come and go as you please. Light refreshments will be served.
Kevin was born in Wichita to A.W. (Abe) Slay and Doris (Rhodes) Slay-Simas on Saturday, August 22, 1959.
Kevin married the love of his life, Janet Ferrell, on June 1, 1996, and they were married for 23 years until Janet’s passing in 2019.
Kevin was employed as a machinist at Boeing Aircraft for over 25 years until his retirement. Outside of work, Kevin enjoyed perfecting his barbecue, fishing, hunting, raising cattle and studying the Word of God. What Kevin loved most was being “Papa” to his granddaughters, Ava and Audrey.
Kevin is preceded in death by his father Abe and his wife Janet.
Kevin is survived by his mother Doris of Derby; son Kyle (Leslie) Slay, and Arin Slay of Augusta; grandchildren Jacob and Natalie McCool, and Ava and Audrey Slay of Derby; brother Kent (Terry) Slay of Goddard; brother Kris Slay (Steve Kolbo) of Middletown, Del.
Funeral arrangements prepared by Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316-775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.