Kenneth Ray Greteman, 88, retired Boeing Wichita photographer, husband, father and garage-sale-aholic died Monday, July 10, 2023. He died knowing he was loved deeply by his family.
Whistle a happy tune. Kenny lived by these words. Its ever-present tune animated his steps. To know him was to adore him – and to tolerate his legendary, incessant melody.
Ken was a child of the Great Depression, born in Elk City, Oklahoma, in 1935. He grew up chopping cotton in the relentless sun, enduring grueling hours from sunup to sundown, tending animals and caring for an enormous, bountiful garden. These early experiences instilled an abiding love for the land and all things green. Enjoying the fruits of his labor also created a work ethic that stayed with him until the end. That man liked to work.
Witnessing his family home burn to the ground his sophomore year of high school had a lasting effect on him. Especially since he accidentally started the fire. His family lost everything except a red chair Ken pulled from the flames. Young Kenny learned many lessons from that tragic event, but one of the most profound was witnessing the community in action. Neighbors rallied around and built a new house from the ground up.
He was a stellar athlete and loved to play basketball, helping his team win with his lanky height and can-do spirit, answering to his nickname Goose, after the NBAA star. His baseball days – playing centerfield – helped lead his team to victory, winning the 1951 Oklahoma State Championship. He graduated from Burns Flat High School, and at the age of 19, left the farm and traveled to Wichita. He landed a job as a photo helper at the Boeing Company with zero experience but loads of charisma. His manager liked Ken’s humble Oklahoma roots and working-class determination.
He met his wife Judith Ann Garrett from Garnett, Kansas, in 1956 at the Wichita Padilla Club and abruptly spilled a drink on her. The sparks flew and never stopped. They were a striking couple and enjoyed a lively group of friends and travel companions for many years.
They searched out the best school system in the state for their two growing children and landed in Derby, Kansas, where they put down roots. They built their country ranch home, with views of pastures and sunsets. The house still stands, now smack dab in the heart of Derby.
His outgoing personality and enthusiasm for being at the center of the action propelled his career. He had a 40-year love affair with the people, the plant and the planes of Boeing Wichita. His career exposed him to many situations, documenting aircraft failure, working with engineers to help them detect an issue, shooting in the belly of a fuselage, and everything important happening at the Boeing Wichita plant. Safety situations, historic visits, anniversaries and celebrations. Everyone knew Ken, he never met a stranger and sincerely loved people. After retirement, he rejoiced when running into old friends and reminiscing about all things Boeing.
Ken’s drive made him an entrepreneur extraordinaire. Even though he had a rewarding and challenging full-time job, he ran several side businesses. He shot, printed and sold action-packed photos for 81 Speedway (enlisting his entire family to help). Working in his basement darkroom, he spent hours mixing the chemicals and coaxing the images to develop into black and white, 8 x 10 glossies, selling for a buck and a quarter. He shot weddings and senior portraits for 30+ years. Brides and graduates still compliment his images and ability to capture their memories on film.
He lived for sports and turned his daughter and son into avid softball, baseball, basketball, and football players in true Ken fashion. He got in there and worked with them. Coaching their teams. Leading them to victory. He taught them how to enjoy the wins and learn from losses. He led by example, always gracious in defeat. Never a poor sport.
KU and WSU, Brad and Sonia’s alma maters, became his favorite teams, dedicating his fandom to the Jayhawks and Shockers. Who knows how many mascot shirts and memorabilia he owns, but it would rival most collections.
Kenny, a long-time, full-throttle Derby booster made many fond memories and countless friends during his 40-plus years of volunteer service on the boards of the Boeing Credit Union (now Meritrust) and Derby Recreation Center. Boards were happy to have his level head, common sense, talent with investing and unwavering support of the long term goals of the organizations he served.
Ken loved the TV show ‘Hee Haw’, and every western movie ever made. He was a shrewd poker player. Let’s just say he knew when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em and traveled to Vegas with his brothers always seeming to break even.
But these passions paled when compared to his weekly treasure hunts. His Thursday morning ritual: strategically hitting as many garage sales as humanly possible. He liked hunting, negotiating – and scoring. If exotic finds came into his possession for under a buck, that was best of all. Living through the Depression gave Ken a tremendous respect for every nickel earned, spent or saved. He made a good life for himself, but deep in his heart, he was always that little boy with empty pockets.
His final act of re-use and re-purpose included donating his body to The KU School of Medicine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Jocie Greteman, of Burns Flat, Okla., in-laws Bob and Nellie Garret of Garnett, Kan., and survived by his wife, Judy Greteman, and children Sonia Rae Greteman, husband Chris Brunner, and son Bradley David Greteman of Wichita, Kan., and brothers Don Greteman and wife Barbara of Weatherford, Okla., and Doyle Greteman and wife Brenda of Lindsay, Okla. He loved his nieces and nephews, Vanessa Nix, Blaine Greteman, Eric Greteman, Autumn Ledbetter and David Greteman, their spouses and children, and the many cousins and kin from his beloved state of Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Derby Recreation Center, 801 East Market Street, Derby.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 5:00 p.m. with a Tribute at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023 at The Pavilion at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
