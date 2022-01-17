Kenneth Leroy Chadwick, 75, retired Boeing mechanic and US Navy Veteran, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Services will be held at Old Mission Mortuary at 3424 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, Kansas. Visitation: Friday, Jan. 21 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service: Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. in the Old Mission Mortuary Chapel.
Kenneth was born Jan. 15, 1946, to parents Robert and Ruth Chadwick of Wichita. He spent his retirement pursuing hobbies including radio-controlled flying and was an active member of both the WRCC and DRCC flying clubs. Kenneth also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and inventing.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and son Brian Christopher Chadwick.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Belinda Chadwick of Haysville; his brother Warren Chadwick (Carleen) of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and two of his three children: Michael Chadwick (Theresa) of Park City and Carey Cargile (Kyle Litzenberger) of Derby. Kenneth is also survived by his grandchildren: Rachael Chadwick of Wichita, Allyson Chadwick of Salina, Amanda Sanchez (Chadwick) of Wichita, Aaron Elliott of Kansas City, James Chadwick of Wichita, Arik Elliott of Portland, Sarah Chadwick of Andover, Andrea Villarreal (Elliott) of Bel Aire, Jessica Chadwick of Wichita, and Hannah Chadwick of Wichita; along with great-grandchildren Merissa Chadwick, Jade Brumback, Ayla Everett, Harper Ryals, Atlas Chadwick, and Avery Ryals. Kenneth also leaves behind lifelong friends Ronny and Vern Haws as well as multiple nieces and nephews. www.oldmissionmortuary.com
