DERBY – Kenneth Joseph Riedel, 80, died Dec. 10, 2021. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 14, with a rosary at 7 p.m., Smith Mortuary in Derby. Funeral mass 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, All Saints Catholic Church in Wichita, followed by interment in White Chapel Cemetery.
A memorial has been established with the Robert J. Dole Veterans Administration.
