DERBY – Kenneth Eugene Cain, 78, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. on Friday, March 5 at Smith Family Mortuary, Derby.
He was born Jan. 30, 1943, to Lester and Vera Cain in Washington, Kan. Kenny was the owner and operator of Aggregate Sand & Gravel. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, dune buggies, and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Cain; sons, Kevin Cain, Jason (Kelley) Cain; grandchildren, Katie Manning, Payden Cain, Gage Cain; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Bartlett, Judy Smith. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
