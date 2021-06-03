DERBY - Kendra Jill Hollis, 55, died Sunday, May 23, 2021. Memorial Service: 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Harvest Church, 230 W Fernell, Derby. Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Seniors highlight state track performances for Derby
- Derby library launching medallion hunt ahead of BBQ fest
- Renee Rogers
- Q&A: Gov. Kelly talks transportation, STAR bonds and more
- Ward on road to recovery from COVID
- Panther baseball finishes third in Class 6A
- Local officers awarded at annual police banquet
- City adopts ordinance on operations of micromobility devices
- Waste Connections retained for trash service
- Musician finds reward in sharing talent
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.