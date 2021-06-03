DERBY - Kendra Jill Hollis, 55, died Sunday, May 23, 2021.  Memorial Service: 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Harvest Church, 230 W Fernell, Derby.  Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

