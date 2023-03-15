Kendall (Hunter) Galyean, 83, died Tuesday, March 7th, 2023. Memorial Service will be Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby.
He was born October 2, 1939 to Hunter and Cora Galyean in Waterville, Washington.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1985, he and his wife owned and operated Mija’s Cafe in Belle Plaine, Kansas and then in Derby, Kansas unit 2014.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Yvonne Galyean; stepdaughter, Stella Jenkins.
Hunter is survived by his wife, Mija Galyean; daughters Tamra Ogle and Kristen Lundy; stepdaughter Wendy (Scott) Karel; four grandchildren Ethan (Maryssa) Brussow, Caleb Brussow, Bella Karel, and Dylan Karel; two great grandchildren (and one on the way); brother, Bobby Galyean; nephew, Tim (Peggy) Galyean, nieces, Brenda Galyean, Carla Eggebrecht, and Alicia Kim Markham; sister-in-law Sue Kim.
