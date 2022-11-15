Keith Verdou Parish, age 86, of Derby, former owner of Tri-County Insurance Agency in Belle Plaine, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Visitation with family 1 pm Saturday, November 19, First Presbyterian Church in Derby, 324 N Baltimore Ave. Services for Verdou will begin at 2 pm at the church.
Verdou is preceded in death by his wife, Helen; daughter, Cherie McCormick; parents, Keith and Gladys Parish; brother, Ralph Parish; and sister, ZiRita Parish. Survivors include his son, Eric Parish (Heidi) of Centennial, CO; daughter, Rene Burrow (Tim) of Overland Park; son-in-law, Darrell McCormick of Lenexa; brother, Royce Parish of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Meghan Burrow, Ian Burrow (Alexis), Claire-Rene McCormick, Ethan McCormick, Adam Parish and Luke Parish.
In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with First Presbyterian Church, 324 N Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS 67037 and the Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd., Derby, KS 67037.
