In lieu of funeral, a celebration of her life will be held for Kathryn Compton, 97, from 10 a.m. to noon, July 15, 2023 at the Haysville Community Library.
Born January 11, 1926 in North Platte, Neb., Kathryn Kahoe was the only child of George William Kahoe and Rose Mildred (Musser) Kahoe.
On February 25, 1946, Kathryn married Billy Perry Compton.
Kathryn’s involvement in civic and nonprofit organizations was extensive, including the Haysville BoE, PTA, Sedgwick County Historical Museum, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonists, and American Association of University Women.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Carl, and his wife Suzie (Konkel); grandchildren: Claire Compton and David Dawdy, Dr. Caty Compton, Craig Compton, Colleen and David Thompson, Christian Compton; great-granddaughter, Clarke Kathryn Thompson.
Please see the Smith Family Mortuary – Derby website for more details: www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
