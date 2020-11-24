WICHITA – Kathryn Ann “Kay” Harrison, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
A graveside service was held November 24 at Forest Park Cemetery in Anthony, Kan.
She was born November 6, 1937, to Newell Maag and Kathryn Korff Maag in Newton, Kan. Kay was a wife and mother and always put her family first. She was a member of the GV Chapter of PEO for over 50 years. She loved her Chiefs football and always supported WSU, KU and KSU sports.
She was preceded in death by her father, Newell, and mother, Kathryn; husband, Parker; son, Chester; and brothers, Ed and Korff.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Julianne and husband, John of Bullard, Texas; nieces and one nephew; and many lifelong friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
