DERBY – Kathleen (Kat) Holden-King, lifetime Derby resident, loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away July 9, 2019. There will be a private family service at Holden family cemetery in Argonia, Kan. At a future date.
Preceded in death by her son, Nikolas Shackelford.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne King; daughter, Krystin Shackelford; grandson, Nik Williams; parents, Bill and Maxine Holden; brothers, Randy, Davy, and Danny Holden; sisters, Vic Dudley and Debbie Holden-Plagmann; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
