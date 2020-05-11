MULVANE – Kathy “Gigi” Deloney, 80, passed away on the evening of May 7, 2020, in her home.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Kathleen was born in Wichita, Kan., at the beginning of World War II, where she would meet her husband Joe, whom she married in Newton, Kan., on January 21, 1961. She would go on to become a small business owner, an accomplishment she often reflected upon as one of the highlights of her life. As a realtor, she was on a constant mission to help young families find their dream homes. In her spare time, Kathy had a quietly competitive side that came out when she found the hottest fishing spot or had the best dice roll in a game of bunco. More than anything, Kathy cherished her time with family and friends, going to the movies, her Saturday coffee club and, on occasion, a quick casino trip.
Kathy was preceded in death by mother Helen; father Murt Hunter; husband Joe; son Brett; sister Flo Bazzle; and brother Ted Hunter.
She is survived by two daughters, Lori (Dennis) Cifor and Michelle Deloney-Buchanan; and six grandsons, Josh Dennison, Evan Cifor, Jake (Autumn) Dennison, Robert Long, Will Long, and Blake Buchannan.
A memorial will be arranged with Heartspring Pediatric Services, 8700 E. 29th Street N., Wichita, KS 67226, where she spent her holidays volunteering, as a show of gratitude for the service they offered her grandson.
