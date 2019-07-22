WICHITA - Westbrook, Karen Sue (Godwin) 72, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born October 8, 1946 to Curly and Nema Godwin in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; and previous husband, Wesley McCormick. Karen is survived by her husband of 20 years, Belmont Westbrook; daughters, Sherri Nicholsen and Gina (Terry) Moon; grandchildren, Alex Moon, Shane Nicholsen, Eric Nicholsen, and Brett Moon; siblings, Cheryl Hensley, Glenda Sharer, Steve (Minako) Godwin, and Jill (Mike) Loyd; and a large extended family.
Visitation: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Funeral: 1 pm, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 1861 North Rock Road, Ste. 380, Wichita, KS 67206. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
