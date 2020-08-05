DERBY – Karen Kay Bell, 58, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Memorial service 10 am Monday, August 10, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Memorial donations to: Wichita Thunder Booster Club, P.O. Box 49212, Wichita, KS 67201-9212. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
