DERBY – Karen Jane (Pomeroy) Hamrick was born Aug. 2, 1949, to Hubert and Jane Pomeroy of Derby, Kan. Karen passed away after a long battle with cancer on Feb. 22, 2020, in Athen, Ga. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on July 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Madison Ave. Park, East Shelter.
Karen was preceded in death by her father Hubert (Hap) Pomeroy.
She is survived by her mother, Jane Pomeroy; two sisters, Jan Purcell (Ron) and Lois DeWitt (Curtis); brother David Pomeroy; stepchildren Jenna Hamrick Young, Chip Pinckney, Ben Pinckney; partner Charles Pinckney; and multiple nieces and nephews.
