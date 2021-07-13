DERBY – Karen Elizabeth Wohlwend, 71, a resident of Derby, passed away peacefully Friday, July 9, 2021, with her loving family by her side. A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby. Due to the increased cases of COVID-19, the family politely requests everyone to wear a facial mask while attending the service.
Karen was born November 11, 1949, to Jabin and Esda (Dean) Cox in Wichita, Kan. Karen was united in marriage with James “Jim” P. Wohlwend on November 25, 1972, in Wichita. From this loving union they had two children, Bryan and Jamye.
Karen got her education degree through Southwestern College and Wichita State University and briefly taught elementary school before leaving to move around the country as Jim served his country as an officer in the United States Air Force. After they settled back in Kansas she found her passion working as a childbirth educator at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was an active member in her church, Woodlawn United Methodist, in Derby. Karen was devoted to both her Lord and her family.
Karen loved genealogy and she was known as the family historian. She rarely missed a birthday or anniversary of her large extended family. She was an avid Derby Panther football fan, never missing a game. Other hobbies included playing the piano, stained glass crafting, live theater and traveling the world with her family and friends. Karen’s favorite vacation spot was Grand Marais, Minn., located off Lake Superior. The Grand Marais vacations were always referenced as her “soul” vacations.
Karen was an active member in both of the following organizations: Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) in Wichita and TROW Wichita, Kan., Chapter (The Retired Officers Wives).
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Lt. Col. James P. Wohlwend; son, Dr. J. Bryan Wohlwend; daughter, Jamye Wohlwend; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both parents, and two brothers: Harold Cox and Loren Cox, and a sister, Arline Simmons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to KyMel.org. Karen strongly believed in supporting this organization as they focused on helping children and their family through their cancer journey. The mission of KyMel, Inc. is to provide connecting experiences for families on the cancer journey. KyMel currently offers two programs, Camp Hope, a camp for youth with cancer, and Camp SIBsational, a camp for the siblings of youth with cancer. Memories of Karen and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
