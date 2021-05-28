HAYSVILLE – Julius Darby Sr., 91, died Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Visitation: Wednesday, June 2 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service: 2 p.m., Thursday, June 3, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby. Graveside service to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Vivian Darby; grandson Jeremy Noble; and seven siblings.
Julius is survived by his two children, Christine Fussell and Julius Darby Jr. (Nancy); three grandchildren, Honey Ochoa, Holly Peters (Todd), Dustin Fussell (Larissa); and great-granddaughter, Amelia Fussell and extended family members.
Memorials have been established with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219.
