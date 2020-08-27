Judy (Savage) Getchell was born in Burwell, Neb., on February 9, 1939, to William Max and Doris (Wright) Savage. She died peacefully on August 22, 2020.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, August 27 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby, Kan. A private celebration of Judy’s life will be held on Friday.
Judy moved from Burwell to Ord, Neb., when she was in elementary school. She graduated from Ord High School in 1957. After high school, Judy moved to Lincoln, Neb., and later to Denver, Colo., where she met Robert L. (Bob) Getchell. They were married in 1964.
Judy is survived by her husband of 55 years; a daughter, Shawna Richards (Stacey); a son, Scott Getchell (Rachel); 5 grandchildren: Shane and Scotty Richards, Sydnee Johnston-Getchell, Shelby and Sunnie Getchell; her sister, June Clayton of Denver, Colo.; two brothers: Bill Savage (Barby) of Wichita and Monte Savage (Karen) of Windsor, Colo., and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Susan Savage.
Judy’s top priority was always her family; however, she had a long career in the purchasing/materials management field. She worked as Purchasing Manager and International Purchasing Manager for Great Plains Industries; Contract Administrator for Boeing, and Senior Buyer for Electromech Technologies. She spent many years on the Board of Directors of Wichita’s Purchasing Management Association, serving as President in 1988. She also served on the Wichita Industrial Trade Show board.
Judy was a longtime member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby. In later years she served as a Stephen Minister trained to assist with one-on-one congregational care.
Judy loved to travel and did so for work and for pleasure. She traveled on five of the seven continents to places in Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, India, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Greece, Turkey, and other places.
Judy was known for her loving, kind, and compassionate nature. No family was ever more blessed to have such a role model as a wife, mother, sister, and friend. She considered herself very fortunate that her family remained in the Derby area. They routinely gathered for Sunday dinner as an extended family. She supported her grandchildren in all their activities, sometimes attending multiple events in one day. A great void will be left by her passing, but no one will ever doubt her love for them and their love for her. She will live in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Judy’s name (make checks payable to WUMC – 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd; Derby, KS 67037).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.