Judy Carol Dewey, 79, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at El Paso Cemetery, 700 E. Kay, Derby, Kan.
She was born June 25, 1943, to Edwin Morgan and Zelma Shipman Morgan in Hackerville, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Latia and brother, Ronnie. Judy is survived by her husband, Richard; children: Rajonda Jamison, Kevin and wife, Jennifer Dewey; six grandchildren: Dakon, Morgan, Lane, Caden, Xander, and Kyson; great-grandchildren: Avery, Henrik, and Lillyann; siblings: Bill Morgan, Bud Morgan, Linda Barnes and Wanda McGill.
