Judith "Judy" Ann Sharp, 76, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road Derby, KS 67037. Funeral Service 1:00 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, KS 67037 with interment to follow at Branson Cemetery.
She was born February 3, 1944, in El Dorado, Kan. the daughter of Robert and Kathryn Dowell. She was a member of the American Legion Aux. of Mulvane and the VFW Aux. of Derby.
She is preceded in death by Parents Robert and Kathryn Dowell; husbands Stanley Sharp and Gerald Burling Sr.; son Robert T. Burling and brothers Donald Dowell, Ronald Dowell and Floyd "Doc" Dowell.
Judith is survived by her sons David A. Burling and wife Betty and Gerald E. Burling; grandchildren Miles Burling, Jessica Burling, Daniel Wills, Danielle Person, Monica Burling, Kelsey Burling, LeAnn Burling, Robert Burling, Tryisten Burling and Gerald Burling IIl; 14 Great grandchildren; brother Loyd Dowell; and sister Kathy Latiner.
Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road Derby, KS 67037. Funeral Service 1:00 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, KS 67037 with interment to follow at Branson Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to American Cancer Society 236 S. Topeka St. Wichita, KS 67202. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.