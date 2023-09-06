Derby - Judith Gail Hedrick, 76, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Derby. She was born Oct. 23, 1946 to Walter and Wilma (Simonsen) Snellenberg in Seattle, Wash.
She devoted her whole life to her family and to her Lord. She was an inspiration to all that she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judith is survived by her two children, Jasen Schoales and Angela Middleton; sister, Becki Snellenberg; brother, Robert Snellenberg; and six grandchildren: Ashlyn, Jordan, Gavin, Anna, Holly and Jacob; many other family and friends.
There will be a service held in Seattle at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation.
