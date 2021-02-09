Juan Garcia-Martinez, 72, retired restaurant owner, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was born in Lasara, Texas on March 7, 1948, to Martin Martinez and Maria De-La Paz Martinez.
Juan was known for being a hard worker with a very generous heart and his ability to make strangers feel like family. His restaurant, Casa Martinez, quickly became a staple of the Derby community and is still open to this day.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Carlos Martinez and Perla Martinez.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Maria I. Vela Martinez of Derby; children: Juan Martinez Jr., Adrian Martinez, Martin Martinez, Enrique Martinez and Dolores (Loly) Martinez; and many grandchildren. Affinity All Faiths Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.