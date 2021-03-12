DERBY – Juan Arroyo, 81, 1958 Derby graduate, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Juan is survived by his wife, Nancy Arroyo; sons, Russell and Brian Arroyo; grandchildren, Zacheri Arroyo (Aubriegh), Paige Arroyo; great-granddaughter, Braelynn; siblings, Josephine Cervantes, Manuel Arroyo (Pat), and Carol Harrington (Thom); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita.
