Joyce Jean (Sheets) Dieckgrafe – Her life began April 19, 1930, in Fulton, Mo., and ended peacefully at home in South Bend, Ind., on March 3, 2022, at 91 years young.
Joyce was one of six children given by God to William (Warner) Sheets and Hazel Evans Sheets.
She married Eugene R. Dieckgrafe in 1954 and was blessed with three children of her own: James T. Dieckgrafe (South Bend), Cynthia E. (Indianapolis) Dieckgrafe (Kevin Dreyer, South Bend), Thomas H. Dieckgrafe (Wichita, Kan., deceased). Joyce later was thrilled with four grandchildren: Ryan E. Dieckgrafe (Kansas City, Kan.), Natalie R. Dreyer (Newark, N.J.), Lydia G. Dreyer (South Bend), Wilhelmena J. Dreyer (South Bend) and recently a great grandchild, Rhett Elliott Dieckgrafe, born to Ryan and Amy in Kansas on Oct. 4, 2021. She had many nieces, nephews, and cousins and loved them all dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Thomas; and by all her siblings: Billy, Zetta, Jimmie, Lee Kenneth, and Charles – who she adored.
With Eugene being a career soldier in the USAF, she lived many places. She traveled the world with Charlie and his wife Nita during the last 50 years of her life and moved to South Bend, Ind., from Kansas in 1990 to help care for her granddaughters. As they grew older she made room in her home and her heart for other grandbabies that she helped raise. With the First Presbyterian Church of South Bend she was instrumental in the nursery, with “Family at Heart,” and a mission trip to Malawi, Africa, at age 75. Everywhere she went many people called her “Gran” and all people and animals loved her. She will be missed by everyone.
Joyce held family, friends, and pets in high regard. Her pets included many dogs, cats, horses, and birds all of whom are with her in heaven now. Joyce Jean’s other interests included ND Sports, racing, the performing arts, museums, and eating fine food and sweets. Her smile and sense of humor shall never be forgotten. R.I.P. “Sook.”
The family wishes to thank the team at the Center for Hospice Care for their kindness and good will. Thanks to her best friend “Keeper” and her last friend Sarah for caring for and loving Joyce during the last months of her life. Memorial contributions can be made to the Potawatomi Zoo or an animal care organization of your choice.
