DERBY – Joyce Janssen, 86, passed away in the presence of family on March 22, 2021.
Her life will be remembered in a private family service. Friends and family can see life memories and share tributes to this unstoppable lady online at smithfamilymortuaries.com. Those wishing to honor her may send memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Ronald McDonald House Charities in Wichita.
