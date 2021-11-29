DERBY – Joyce G. Warehime, 84, died Nov. 27, 2021.
Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at Smith Mortuary in Haysville. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S. Broadway Ave, Haysville.
Joyce was born February 11, 1937 in Ava, Mo., to Walter and Mary Peck. She is survived by her husband Eugene; son Kent Struble; stepson Floyd Warehime; brothers Virgil, Wayne, Darel, and Leonard Peck; sister Rachel Park.
