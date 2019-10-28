DERBY – Joyce C. Hole, 82, retired from McConnell Air Force Base, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Memorial Service: 3 p.m., Friday, November 1 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
Joyce loved Jesus. She enjoyed helping at her church, especially in the children's ministry.
Survivors: son, Marty (Terry), of Derby; grandchildren, Ethan, Lindsey and Mason; and a great-grandson, Slade.
Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Fellowship Children's Ministry, 326 E. School, Rose Hill, KS 67133.
