DERBY – Joy Diane Meyer, 80, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
Visitation: Friday, May 15 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby.
Joy is survived by LeRoy Meyer, her husband of 49 years; daughter, Robin Ruenheck-Faber; and granddaughter Jade Faber of Ormond Beach, Fla.
Joy was a 20-year insurance administrator for the Kansas National Guard. She was active in the Kansas Military Officer's Association (MOAA) and The Retired Officer Wives Club. She was a passionate bridge player and got great pleasure from her weekly bridge club.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219 or to the MOAA Scholarship Fund c/o Colonel Michael George, 1318 N. Manchester Ct., Wichita, KS 67212. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
