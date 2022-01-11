Josh Ponte
It is with sadness beyond words that we announce that our beloved Josh Ponte moved across the Great Divide on the afternoon of Jan. 2, 2022, at only 32 years of age. He was born in Wichita, Kan., on July 7, 1989, at St Joseph Hospital. We mourn his departure while knowing full well that this world was always too defined to contain this darkly shining diamond.
Memorial service: Jan. 15 at 3 p.m., Smith Family Mortuaries, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. The family also invites you to join us for a Celebration of Life Concert in April 2022 – more details to follow.
Josh’s presence was dynamic; if he was in the same room as you, you knew it. The path he walked was undoubtedly and unapologetically his own. He was unashamedly who he wanted to be; he loved to spend time with his family and was never shy to tell you exactly what he was thinking. He was adamant about making his own path in life and lived on his own terms, but his heart was enormous as shown by his immense love for animals and his ability to see people that others might pass by.
Always passionate about music but not a recipient of the formal music lessons his siblings enjoyed, Josh acquired his first guitar and proceeded to sit down and learn to play on his own. He became a wicked guitarist and a gifted song writer, loved and respected in the Wichita metal music scene. His favorite place to be was anywhere making or performing music. His main drive in life was to create.
The comments made on social media by his admirers in the Midwest music scene may say it better than we can. One friend describes Josh this way...
“Josh was not only a talented guitarist and songwriter, but he was just a blast to be around. He wasn’t shy about expressing himself. And his sense of humor was dark but hilarious. But here’s the thing. Despite everything, he was just a big teddy bear, just a sweetheart of a human being.”
His closest family knew he truly was that teddy bear. We are comforted by the stories we are hearing since his death of the impact that Josh had on others during his life. He was well loved, often being called “kind and loving.” He found the love of his life, Sara, and adored her with a very special, all-consuming love. He was a truly dedicated friend and was present for many during their darkest days. He was an artist and was described by a music friend as being the guy in the front row with long hair head banging to my first concert. As one co-worker said, “The world has lost someone irreplaceable.”
Josh is already greatly missed but he left a mark in so many people’s lives while here. Josh was glorious in giftedness – burdened by the rigidity of the society he found himself in, he moved through it by squinting past the banality and firing for effect.
Proceeded in departure by his beloved mother Tonya Ponte; his grandfather Dale Clark; his Gramps and Grammie, Alfred “Gil” and Ardith Ponte; and his much-loved Labrador Maxi.
Still hanging around and missing Josh are Sara Toney Ponte, his spouse and the love of his life; his sister-in-law Kara Toney; his father and dear friend, Gilbert Ponte; his grandmother and aunt, Etta Clark and Teresa Pummill; his comrade, best friend and brother, Jacob Ponte; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Jesica and Blaine Huslig, Jenifer and Jeff Klaassen and Jami and Joe Floyd; as well as his nieces and nephews: Taylan, Shaydyn and Tresstyn Huslig, Ava, Britany and Karys Klaassen, Addison Evans and Amiya, Amajae and Amaree Glover.
We love you Josh. Give ‘em grief in the afterlife.
In lieu of flowers: Josh and his father, Gil Ponte, with bandmate Alex Keeton had recently completed a studio session with BoneTree. Memorial contributions may be made for the funeral and end of life expenses by purchasing, downloading or following their EP Red Sessions by BoneTree. https://bonetree1.bandcamp.com/
Animals just seemed drawn to Josh and he loved them back. Donations can be made to Beauties and Beast Dog Rescue at https://beautiesandbeasts.org/donate.
