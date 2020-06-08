EL DORADO – Joseph F. Linot, 80, passed away on May 24, 2020, at his home in El Dorado, Kan. A funeral was held May 29 at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta, with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Augusta.
Joe was born October 8, 1939, in Wichita, Kan., the son of the late Marguerite (Engels) and Maynard Linot. Joe and JoAnn (Swaney) were united in marriage on October 7, 1961, in Derby, Kan. Joe and JoAnn were retired farmer/ranchers.
Joe was also a 46-year employee of EBY construction where he served as a superintendent. He enjoyed serving many years on the USD 375 school board, Augusta Township board and Rural Water District board. He enjoyed training and racing horses for many years and loved to be outdoors working on the farm. He graduated from Rose Hill High School where he was the quarterback on the first football team at the school. He also attended and played baseball at Ark City JUCO and took classes at Wichita State University.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Marguerite; his brothers, Tom and John; and a daughter, Joan Linot-Korth.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, JoAnn of El Dorado; sisters, Margie Roberts of Douglass, Betty Roberts of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Mary Ann (Scott) Peters of Davis, Okla.; his loving children, Jerald (Melissa) Linot of El Dorado, Jean (David) Gibbs of El Dorado, and Joe (Becky) Linot, Jr. of Wichita; grandchildren, Logan Linot, Lenexa Linot and Laiken (Tanner) Cody of El Dorado, David (Courtney) Korth of Olathe, Eric Korth, Jessica Korth, Luke Korth and Adam (Lori Battern) Korth of Kansas City, Janay (Ryan) Brickley, Jaydee Gibbs and Jonam Gibbs of El Dorado, Jacy Gibbs of Nashville, Tenn., Alec Linot of Madison, Wis., and Reid Linot of Wichita; stepgrandchildren, Adam Johnston of El Dorado and Alicia (Ryan) Martinez of Udall; great-grandchildren, Everly Brickley, Brekklyn Cody, Bryson Cody and Rhett Korth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. James Catholic Church, 1012 E. Belmont Ave., Augusta, KS 67010 or Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E. Harry St. Suite 306, Wichita, KS 67207.
