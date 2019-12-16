With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Johnson Howard Quinton on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home in Denver, Colo. at the age of 78.
Visitation: Friday, December 20 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., at Smith Mortuary Chapel, 501 S.E. Louis Blvd., Mulvane. Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. after visitation.
John leaves behind Sharon, his wife of 53 years, as well as his four children; Wendi, her husband Bill and their children, Brenna, her husband David and their children, Cyndi, her husband Mike and their children, and his son Johnson Samuel (Johnny). He is also survived by his brother Leon and his wife Jeanne, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Having grown up in the Mulvane area, John was well known in the community even after his recent move to Denver, Colo. He spent many years in the Wichita aircraft industry working for companies such as Boeing, Beech, and Learjet as an Aeronautical Engineer.
John’s retirement years were spent playing golf, traveling, or with one of his seven grandchildren (Laken, Jadyn, Deylin, Lyric, Tehya, Lilly, Eric, Clayton, Jake, and Zoe) or great-grandchildren (Ashton and Reagan) curled up on his lap taking naps, telling stories, or stealing hugs from their Papa. His passing will be felt by many as he was loved by all who knew him.
