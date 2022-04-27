WICHITA – Johnnie Frank Roberts, 87, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and into the arms of the Lord. A visitation with family present will be held on Thursday, April 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby, Kan. Service will be held on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at Pleasantview Baptist Church in Derby. Burial to follow with military honors at Hillcrest Cemetery.
He was born on July 24, 1934, in Crocker, Ark. Johnnie graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, then moved to Wichita, Kan., to start working as a machinist at Boeing in 1952. He was then drafted into the Army where he served in Utah for 4 years.
Johnnie returned back to work at Boeing and was a machine shop supervisor. He married Hazel Barnes in September 1962 and they raised their three daughters, Tanya, Janice and Andrea in Derby, Kan.
Johnnie retired from Boeing after 40 years of service in January 1992. He spent his retirement years fishing, gardening, coin collecting, driving his antique cars, tinkering in his garage and he always had a project to work on. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Hazel, but especially loved spending time with his family and his eight grandchildren. On 9-21-2003 at the age of 69, he finally made the most important decision of his life by being baptized at Pleasantview Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Hazel of Wichita; daughters Tanya (Pat) Murray of Olathe, Janice Williams of Derby, and Andrea (Bryan) Key of Derby; brother Paul (Sue Ann) Roberts of Everett, Wash., and their children Lucinda Butler and Jason Roberts; grandchildren Jessica, Sean, and Brandan Murray; Ryan, Austin, and Preston Williams; and Brady and Alex Key.
He was preceded in death by parents Everette and Edna Roberts of Mt. Pleasant, Ark.
Donations can be made to the Pleasantview Baptist Church Building Fund in care of Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.