John Roger Morley, Jr., a Northland resident of Kansas City, Mo., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his home in the loving care of family.
A service was held on Jan. 23 in Kansas City.
J.R. was born Nov. 15, 1945, to John R. and Doris (McGee) Morley, Sr. in Independence, Kan. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country proudly.
He was preceded in death by his father; an infant daughter, Mindy; and granddaughter, Charlotte.
J.R. is survived by his wife, Susan Morley; four children: Tiffany Dawn Fercho (Dawson) of Lenexa, Kan., Shanda Michele Moon of Prairie Village, Kan., Trig Michael Morley (Loren) of Gardner, Kan., and Cody Brandon Morley of Overland Park, Kan.; 10 grandchildren: Quinten, Parker, Franki, Wyatt, Mena, Eli, Finn, Tessa, Sawyer and Remi; his mother, Doris Schwartz (Myron) of Derby, Kan.; and sister Judy Holroyd (Dale) of Independence, Kan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.