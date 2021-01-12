DERBY – John Michael Esser, 42, passed away Jan. 5, 2021. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, Jan. 9.
John was born on Dec. 28, 1978, in Sedalia, Mo. He was a skilled machinist, an excellent mechanic, always willing to help, and loved by many. The family is thankful for all the support, condolences, and memories shared.
