John Marvin Otte, 79, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Visitation: Friday, August 2 from 3 to 7 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Saturday, August 3 at Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 N. Rose Hill Rd. Rose Hill. Interment: 3 pm at McPherson Cemetery.
He was born Dec. 21, 1939 to Edwin Otte and Mae Otte Heithecker in Freeport, Ill. John retired as a machinist at John Deere in Moline, Ill. He loved baseball and was a huge Chicago Cubs fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Donna Otte; parents, Edwin and Mae Otte; brothers, Ed, Wayne, Ivan and Danny Otte.
John is survived by his daughter, Kari L. Spearman (Nathan); grandsons, Jonathan and Zachary Spearman; sister, Marie Otte (Bill).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McPherson Free Methodist Church, Outreach McPherson, 1010 S. Maple St, McPherson, KS 67460 or to Rose Hill Christian Church, Benevolence Fund, 314 N. Rose Hill Rd., Rose Hill, KS 67133.
