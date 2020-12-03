ROSE HILL – John Lonnie Crowe, 69, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020.
No services will be held at this time.
John was born to John S. Crowe and Violet Irene (Norton) Crowe in Wichita, Kan., on January 4, 1951. He was raised in Augusta, Kan. John married Martha Brainard in Newton, Kan., on December 29, 1971. He graduated from Emporia State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1973. John then attended Kansas State University and worked on his Masters Degree in Microbiology. In 1994, John earned a Master of Science in Education degree, and was a Special Education teacher until he retired in 2006.
He was proceded in death by his parents, John S. and Violet Crowe; and sister, Vicki Burriss.
John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Martha, Rose Hill; daughter, Cara (Dustin) Schlickau, Wichita; son, Brayden Crowe, Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, Larry Crowe, Wichita; nieces and nephews, Shauna (Rob) Dwyer, Kaithlyn Dwyer, Bryin Dwyer, all of Augusta, Kan.
