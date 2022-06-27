DERBY – John Leslie Parsons passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. A viewing will be held 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, with family present from 5-7 p.m., at Smith Mortuary in Derby. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 at El Paso Cemetery in Derby. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park.
John was born on March 16, 1955, to John and Margaret Parsons in Wichita, Kan. He was raised in Derby and lived for a short time in Midland, Texas. John graduated from Derby High School and attended Wichita State University where he studied art. John joined the Wichita Fire Department where he served until he broke his back after falling from a tree stand that ended his career. He began taxidermy as a hobby that eventually turned into a lifelong and successful career.
John was a talented artist in all mediums, but excelled in bronze sculptures. He had an extremely successful career, commissioning monuments from California to Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming, Vermont and also in his home town of Derby and Wichita. His most recent works include the Jackie Robinson monument at McAdams Park in Wichita, the Derby High School Panther Mascot monument and “Answering the Alarm” at Fire Station No. 81 in Derby.
John was an avid hunter and fisherman, primarily hunting throughout the western United States, and on the continent of Africa in Zimbabwe.
His favorite vacation spot was Red River, N.M., where he made many happy memories with family and friends.
John was happiest spending time with his three grandchildren making pizzas, playing Sorry and taking them on road trips. He loved hosting holiday dinners where all were welcome.
John is survived by his wife Carol; stepdaughters Erica McKinney and Amanda Davis; grandchildren Addyson, Elly and Myles; brother Sam Parsons (Barbara) and sister Kathryn Buck; nephew Thomas Buck (Haley), Jamie Steventon (Matt); and numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Margie Parsons.
The family has established a Fine Arts Scholarship with the Derby Community Foundation, PO Box 372, Derby, KS 67037.
