John Lee Huston, 72, a retired expeditor/material handler and resident of Derby, Kan., died at home surrounded by family and close friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a year-long battle with small cell lung cancer.
Visitation is on Wednesday, August 19 from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m., with family present 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby. Rosary and funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 20 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby. John will be put to rest at Winfield Veterans Cemetery.
John is survived by his mother, Hazel Huston; his wife, Helen Huston; his children, Kenneth Huston, Lori Sinclair and Brian Main; his brother, David and wife, Marsha; his brother in-law, Frank and wife, Donna Nemeth; his grandchildren, Hadleigh and Camden Buck, Kenzie and Kassie Huston; Jayden, Jamisen, Jordan, and Jersi Main; and many more friends, loved ones and his faithful companion, Gabby J.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert Huston; his brothers, Russell and Mike Huston; his parents in-law, Géza and Elizabeth Nemeth; his sister and brother in-law, Liz and Danny McClure; and his son in-law, Scott Sinclair.
John was born in Great Falls, Mont., on March 19, 1948, to Robert and Hazel Huston. He served in Vietnam for the U.S. Navy on the USS FOX. On March 10, 1984, he married the love of his life, Helen. They confirmed their marriage with the Catholic Church in 2019. He retired from Boeing/Spirit in 2010.
John was a loving husband, father, friend, and grandpa (Papa). Growing up in Montana, John enjoyed camping, fishing, and water-skiing on Holter Lake. He was the first call for many when they had car troubles or just needed help fixing something around the house. He loved yearly motorcycle rides across country with great friends and his cousin, Larry Huston.
Memorials in John’s name to St. Mary Building Fund and Harry Hynes Hospice.
