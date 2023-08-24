John William Haskins, 73, of Derby, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at South Rock Christian Church in Derby. Private graveside services will be held. No visitation is scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Rock Christian Church, donations may be left in the care of the Oxford Funeral Service.
John was born in Enid, Okla. to parents Washington and Jessie (Apple) Haskins. John’s family moved to Wichita when he was young, and he graduated from Derby High School in 1968. John met the love of his life, Sandi Cline in June 1972 and they were married on Nov. 19, 1972 in Wichita. They spent 51 wonderful years together. John started helping his father with concrete work when he was eight years old, he would later purchase and operate Haskins and Sons in 1974. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, hiking, rafting, skiing, canoeing, fishing, and hunting. John loved to travel and take vacations with his family, he had traveled to most of the 50 states including Hawaii, as well as the Bahamas, Canada, and Russia. Above all else he loved the Lord and will be waiting for us in Heaven.
Survivors include his wife Sandi Haskins; children, Echo Taverner (Joe) who was adopted at 2 days old in 1985 in Wichita; Adam Haskins who has special needs, was adopted at 18 months old in Wichita; and Elena “Lena” Alquist, Alexandra Hamling (Zach), and Andrei Haskins who were eight, nine, and ten years old and adopted from Russia in 2002; 15 grandchildren; and brother Washington “Earl” Haskins.
John is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Charlotte McKee and Willadell Cole.
