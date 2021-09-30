DERBY – John H. Gates, former recipient of Keeper of the Plains award, retired architect, age 92, passed away on September 28, 2021.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 1 with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita. Services will be at 10 a.m. on October 2 at St. John Episcopal Church, 402 N. Topeka, Wichita, with burial to follow at 2 p.m. in Sedalia Community Church Cemetery in Manhattan, Kan.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Episcopal Church. Masks will be required for funeral services. www.cochranmortuary.com
