DERBY – John Freeman Kelly, 77, former buyer for Atlas Aerospace/PMC, died at his Derby home September 1, 2020. John had a lifetime passion for woodworking, woodcarving, sketching, music and shooting pool. John is survived by his wife Janice; daughter Janelle and son JohnMichael (Heidi), all of Derby. In lieu of cards and flowers the family requests that donations be made to Derby Senior Center, 611 N. Mulberry Rd. #100, Derby, KS 67037 where John enjoyed shooting pool with new friends.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘You’re not from here’: Derby grad discusses her view of racism in high school
- Military colonel talks about what it’s like to be black in Derby
- A look at Derby’s 2020 football opponents
- 2020 Derby & opponent football schedules
- EVOLUTION OF QB: Big part of Derby's success comes under center
- COVID-19 case numbers in Derby, nearby areas
- Theodore Martin (Ted) Eberle
- Haysville man killed in home accident
- Derby doctor sets exemplary model for med students
- DHS graduate purchases local veterinary clinic
Images
Videos
Commented
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 21
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.