DERBY – John Freeman Kelly, 77, former buyer for Atlas Aerospace/PMC, died at his Derby home September 1, 2020. John had a lifetime passion for woodworking, woodcarving, sketching, music and shooting pool. John is survived by his wife Janice; daughter Janelle and son JohnMichael (Heidi), all of Derby. In lieu of cards and flowers the family requests that donations be made to Derby Senior Center, 611 N. Mulberry Rd. #100, Derby, KS 67037 where John enjoyed shooting pool with new friends.

