DERBY – John Edward Adkins, 86, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Funeral service will be private. Interment will be at Stroud Cemetery, Stroud, Okla. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Derby, Kan.
