DERBY – John E. Keys, age 68, setup leadman for Wescon Plastics, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Visitation with family at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 17 with funeral services following at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Victory Fellowship Church, Rose Hill.
Preceded in death by daughter, Tonya Dorsey; parents, Edward and Sarah Keys; siblings, Bill Keys and Judy Reschke.
Survivors: wife, Sharon; children, Chad Dorsey of Wichita, Brad (Faith) Dorsey of Altoona, Shaunna (Juan) Baez of Wichita, Clara Clark of Derby; siblings, Betty (Johnny) Cox of Eureka, Mary (Merle) Reschke of Marion, Ark., Tom (Barbara) Keys of Wichita; 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial: Praise Assembly of God, 1125 S. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. www.shinklemortuary.com.
