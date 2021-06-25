Our beautiful, sweet daughter, Jodi Lynn Buchanan, was born on December 8, 1976, and went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2021. She leaves behind Mom, Jere and Dad, Bruce Buchanan, younger sister Staci Romero (Orlando Romero) and baby brother Douglas Buchanan. Auntie "J" also leaves behind the two most precious loves of her life – her nephew Raymond Romero, and niece Melanie Romero, as well as a large family of beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jodi has reunited in heaven with grandparents Ray and Helen Buchanan, and Basil and Marjorie Keck. She also found a special reunion with her baby sister, Sara Jane.
Jodi grew up in Derby, Kan., where she learned to play the piano, took dance lessons, and competed in beauty contests, where her sweet smile won over many of the judges. She attended Grace Baptist Church in Wichita where, as a young girl, she earned the Timothy Award – the highest honor in the AWANA program.
Jodi played a few sports as a young girl and had the joy to experience the thrill of hitting the game-winning "home run" in the final inning against the rival "Red" team earning her team the championship.
Jodi was a passionate sports fan. Her two favorite players were her sister, Staci, and little brother, Doug. She became a dedicated KU basketball fan, never missing a home game at KU, where she graduated with a degree in English. She became the sports writer for the local Derby newspaper and loved covering the local “heroes." She worked at the website company World Pages, Lone Star Steakhouse corporate offices, and Spirit Aerosystems, where she met many lifelong friends. Her passion became the business she and her brother founded – BS (Buchanan Style) Sandwich Press – where they helped pioneer the food truck business in Wichita.
Travel was also a great love for Jodi. She had an opportunity "to see the world" with her family. She had so many great memories from London, Scotland, Paris, Germany, and Rome. She will continue her journeys in our heart. She will be greatly missed. We love you kiddo!
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Rd., Wichita. A memorial has been established with the Independent Living Resource Center - Greater Expectations Program/Autism Avenue, 3033 W. 2nd St. N., Wichita, KS 67203.
