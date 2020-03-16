DERBY – Joan Gantt, 82, was called to her Heavenly Home on Friday, March 13, 2020, after a brief struggle with lymphoma.
Funeral for immediate family only: 2 pm, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, Kansas 67037. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
She was born November 22, 1937, to Frank and Bessie (Funkhouser) Carter in Baltimore, Md.
Joan is survived by her husband of 59 years, Levon "Lee" Gantt; children, Suzanne (Curtis) Campbell and Mark (Cathie) Gantt; and grandchildren, Kyle Gantt, Cameron Gantt, Matthew Gantt, Jacob Gantt, Clarissa Gantt, Daniel Gantt, Brandon Tammany, and Jason Tammany.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joan's favorite charities: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.