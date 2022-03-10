DERBY – On Feb. 25, 2022, Jo Dixon (JoRene Todd) passed away in the comfort of her own home after a courageous battle with brain cancer at the age of 54. She was a beloved mom, nana, sister, dear friend, and dedicated teacher in the community of Derby, Kan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Derby North Middle School on Sunday, March 20 at 1 p.m.
Born May 13, 1967, in Mexico, Mo., she was the youngest daughter of the late Harry William Todd Jr. and Mary Louise Todd. Jo pursued an education in teaching while raising her two children. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Wichita State University, graduating with honors. She also obtained her Master’s degree from Newman University, graduating Magna Sum Laude. All of her years teaching were done in her hometown of Derby. She taught 5th grade at Park Hill Elementary, then Language Arts and Math at the Sixth Grade Center and most recently taught 6th grade math on Team Alliance at Derby North Middle School.
Jo had a passion for teaching, especially math, but loved her coworkers and students even more. She was a two-time recipient of the “I Make a Difference” award through the school district. Outside of teaching, Jo loved to read, spend time with friends, and especially traveling from coast to coast to visit with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed dearly and leaves a loving legacy for the many lives that she touched.
She is survived by her children Bethany (Luis) Lopez and Connor (Bri) Dixon; grandchildren: Lilah and Lucie Jo Lopez, and Liam and Marley Dixon; siblings: Judy Todd, Tary (Janine) Todd, and Trudy (Robbie) Fisher; nieces and nephews: Will (Olga) Todd, Ashley Todd (Ray Perryman), Phillip (Courtney) Todd, Amy (Shane) Estill, Ryan (Brenda) Fisher, Tary M. and Mary Todd.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Vickie Todd and Bill Todd; her niece Marci Parker; her nephews Mitchel Wagner, and Jason and Joseph Fisher.
In lieu of flowers and to honor her love of teaching and the Derby community, donations are suggested in her name to the Derby Education Foundation, 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd., Derby, KS 67037.
