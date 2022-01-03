DERBY – We regretfully announce the passing of Jo Anne Galloway on Dec. 20, 2021. Jo Anne passed away peacefully due to underlying health issues exacerbated by contracting the coronavirus.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Our mother, Jo Anne, was one of the strongest and kindest women to ever walk this earth and our family was blessed to have her as the head of the family.
Jo Anne attended Western Kentucky University. While attending college she married Dickey D. Galloway and together they went on to have three children. After Dickey’s retirement from the U.S. Air Force they settled in Derby in 1974. Being a mother and grandmother was one of the most important parts of Jo Anne’s life, a role that gave her much pride and joy. She was an excellent mom, supportive, kind, hilarious and witty, and we will all miss her dearly.
Jo Anne was predeceased by her husband Dickey D. Galloway.
She is survived by her sister Norma Beeler; son David Galloway; daughter-in-law Beth Galloway; son Perry Galloway; daughter-in-law Cindy Galloway; son Tim Galloway; daughter-in-law Peggy Galloway;13 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Please consider a donation in Jo Anne’s name to The First Presbyterian Church of Derby, as her faith in God and the church family were important to her.
