Jimmie Laird Springer, 78, of Derby, entered his Heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Jimmie was born Feb. 23, 1945 in Emporia, Kan. to parents James and Donna Springer. He spent his life dedicated to his country, serving in the Army during the Vietnam War; to his profession, in the aircraft industry; and to his family, raising many beautiful children.
Jimmie was welcomed at Heaven’s gates by his parents and children, Jason Embrey, Andrea Johnson, and Justin Springer.
Jimmie is survived by his wife Debbra Springer, children, James and Becky Springer, Jennifer and Michael Hurtt, Adam and Darla Springer, and Daniel and Tracy Embrey, as well as many grandchildren.
A service will be held in Jimmie’s honor at Christian Chapel Foursquare Church (5828 S. Broadway) at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
